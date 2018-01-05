FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Exclusive
Economy
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Mining
Coal dwarfs battery metals in deals despite war on pollution
Author of Trump book contradicts president
U.S.
Author of Trump book contradicts president
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates Lactalis, Tata Group, Adds Aurora Cannabis, NordLB)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Friday:

** Uber Technologies Inc co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was ousted as chief executive in June, is selling nearly a third of his 10 percent stake in the ride-services company for about $1.4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Australian surfwear seller Billabong International Ltd agreed to a buyout from its top shareholder and major lender Oaktree Capital Management LP in a deal valuing the company at about A$197.7 million ($155 million).

** India’s Tata Group and Singapore Airlines are open to potentially bidding for the indebted carrier Air India , a top official at a joint venture owned by the firms said.

** Aurora Cannabis Inc said it would buy a 17.6 percent stake in privately held marijuana grower Green Organic Dutchman Holdings for C$55 million ($44 million), the Canadian company’s second investment in as many days.

** German state-backed lender NordLB has decided not to sell its property lender Deutsche Hypothekenbank after all, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Talks have been called off between HNA Group and Value Partners Group over the Chinese conglomerate’s purchase of a stake in the Hong Kong-listed asset manager, people familiar with the situation said.

** China Vanke Co’s commercial unit SCP Group said it would purchase 20 shopping malls in the country owned by Singapore’s CapitaLand for 8.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion).

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said it has agreed to buy Belgian biotech group TiGenix NV for 520 million euros ($628 million).

** French dairy firm Lactalis has agreed to buy siggi‘s, a U.S.-based maker of Icelandic-style skyr yoghurt for an undisclosed price, its second deal in six months to tap Americans’ growing taste for healthier yoghurt.

** Mauritius’s SBM Holdings has made a binding offer for some of the assets and liabilities of Kenya’s Chase Bank, the Kenyan central bank said.

** Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad Group, part of the cash-strapped LeEco technology conglomerate, said top shareholder Leview Mobile HK Limited had sold HK$807.7 million ($103 million) shares, reducing its stake to 10.95 percent from 28.78 percent. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.