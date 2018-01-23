Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds ONGC, Vodafone)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Bacardi has agreed to buy out Patron Spirits International in a deal valuing the top high-end tequila maker at $5.1 billion, highlighting the appetite big drinks groups have for the Mexican spirit.

** India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has secured a $2.83 billion loan from three banks to part fund its $5.8 billion acquisition of state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp, ONGC said.

** Vodafone said it had agreed to buy Athens-based CYTA Telecommunications Hellas S.A. for 118 million euros ($145 million) to expand its fixed line network in Greece.

** SRS Distribution Inc, a U.S. private equity-owned wholesale distributor of building products, is exploring a sale that could value the company at close to $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Former motor racing champion Niki Lauda has won the bidding for the Niki airline he founded, convincing the insolvent carrier’s administrators in marathon talks and undoing an agreed deal with British Airways owner IAG.

** China’s state-backed Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) will take its electric vehicle unit public by injecting it into another listed subsidiary, boosting its financial muscle as the battle for the country’s hotly contested green car market heats up.

** Prudential Plc has agreed to sell its consumer finance business in Vietnam to a unit of South Korea’s Shinhan Financial Group for $151 million, as the UK’s largest insurer seeks to focus on its core insurance arm in the Southeast Asian nation.

** China’s Leshi Internet Information and Technology said it is seeking equity stakes in the car businesses of its largest shareholder, Jia Yueting, for debts amounting to as much as 7.5 billion yuan ($1.17 billion) that he and his companies owe.

** Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is interested in Italy’s struggling carrier Alitalia but only regarding short and medium-haul routes, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview.

** Rupert Murdoch’s $15.7 billion takeover of European broadcaster Sky should be blocked unless a way is found to prevent the media tycoon from influencing the network’s news output, Britain’s competition regulator said.

** Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP), declared its offer to purchase its own global depository receipts unconditional, another step towards its delisting.

** Activist investors that have recently disclosed stakes in German energy group Uniper will likely seek talks with Fortum after the Finnish group’s current takeover offer expires on Feb. 2, the chief executive of E.ON said.

** Yoox Net-a-Porter shareholder Renzo Rosso believes Richemont’s bid for full control of the online retailer is of great value, even though he is sorry to see another renowned Italian brand pass under foreign control.

** Chinese medical company Sinocare Inc is in preliminary talks on a potential deal, it said after Reuters reported last week that it was a potential bidder for U.S. group Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes care business.

** Total SA is to buy shares in three Kenyan oil blocks from A.P. Moeller-Maersk, the office of Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

** Travel group Thomas Cook is likely to buy seats on the Austrian airline Niki after it was bought back by its founder Niki Lauda, a company spokesman said.

** Russian food retailer Dixy will buy back its shares from its biggest minority shareholder Prosperity Capital Management, as it prepares for a delisting from the Moscow Exchange

** Kazakhstan’s largest fixed-line telecommunications operator, Kazakhtelecom, has applied for permission to buy a 75 percent stake in London-listed mobile operator Kcell ,, Kazakhstan’s antitrust committee said

** The head of Embraer’s civil planemaking division said that the Brazilian government’s wishes must be respected in any tie-up between the Brazilian aerospace group and Boeing

** Carrefour is to cut jobs, boost ecommerce investment and seek a partnership in China with Tencent in the face of competition from Amazon, sending its shares higher (Compiled by Anirban Paul and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)