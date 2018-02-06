Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Midstates Petroleum Co Inc offered to buy larger rival SandRidge Energy Inc in an all-stock deal, weeks after activist shareholder Carl Icahn scuppered SandRidge’s plans to buy Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

** Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen said that its offer to buy the remaining shares in Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol was successful, giving it the ability to take full control of the Czech unit.

** Boeing Co has presented a plan to Brazil’s government that would give it an 80 to 90 percent stake in a new venture encompassing Embraer SA’s commercial jet business, a Brazilian newspaper reported.

** Chinese carmaker Geely has bought shares in German car and truck maker Daimler, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the Chinese owner of Volvo cars seeks to strike an alliance over electric cars technology.

** Walmart Inc’s technology incubator, Store No 8, said it bought virtual reality startup Spatialand to build VR products for the retailer’s stores and websites.

** Japan’s Oji Holdings Corp said it has agreed to buy 33 percent of peer Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd as the pair seek to drive down costs in the face of competition from Asian rivals and consumers’ shift to digital media. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)