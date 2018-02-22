Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Barrick, Phoenix Group, Telecom Italia, EWE, Flybe, CEZ, Shaftesbury, la Poste, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Brookdale Senior Living)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Brookdale Senior Living Inc said that it had rejected a buyout offer for $9 per share as the “indication of interest” was unacceptable.

** ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has agreed to sell a stake in its e-commerce business to U.S. investment firm General Atlantic as it seeks to finance a shift away from its legacy free-to-air TV business and expand its eclectic digital portfolio.

** French postal service la Poste said it was in discussions with the government and public sector lender Caisse des Depots over possible changes in share ownership of CNP Assurances .

** The sovereign wealth fund of Norway bought a 245 million pounds ($342 million) stake in British property group Shaftesbury from Invesco, regulatory filings showed.

** CEZ has approved the sale of its remaining assets in Bulgaria to Inercom Bulgaria and expects to sign a contract on the deal in a few days, the Czech electricity producer said.

** British infrastructure and support services firm Stobart Group is considering bidding as part of a consortium to acquire struggling regional carrier Flybe.

** German utility EWE will put a $1.9 billion minority stake on the block later this year, a sale that is expected to draw interest from infrastructure investors, pension funds and oil majors, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Infrastructure fund F2i and tower company Rai Way have increased a joint offer of around 250 million euros they made for Telecom Italia’s majority-owned broadcasting unit Persidera, two sources said.

** Britain’s Phoenix Group Holdings is in talks to buy Standard Life Aberdeen’s insurance business for about 3 billion pounds ($4.2 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Barrick Gold, the world’s largest producer of bullion, has yet to deliver on the “conundrum” of growth, but it will not make an acquisition simply to bulk up, Chairman John Thornton said an investor update.

** Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has agreed to sell TV stations in Chicago and New York owned by Tribune Media Co as part of its bid to win approval to acquire Tribune, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

** Spain’s Repsol has agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in Gas Natural to CVC Capital Partners for 3.82 billion euros($4.69 billion), a move that could allow the oil major to restart investment after years of debt reduction.

** Fosun is taking control of Lanvin, France’s oldest surviving couture label, in the Chinese conglomerate’s most prominent fashion investment yet.

** Offshore rig firm Borr Drilling, controlled by Norwegian investor Tor Olav Troeim, is proposing to buy its rival Paragon Offshore for $232.5 million in a push to consolidate the fragmented rig market, it said.

** Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation, the world’s largest oil palm planter by land holdings, said it has submitted an expression of interest for leading Indian edible oil importer Ruchi Soya. (Compiled by Anirban Paul and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)