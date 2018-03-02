Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds BASF, United Grinding, HCR ManorCare, Xerox, AIG, RCL Foods; Updates Atlantia)

March 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** German chemicals maker BASF is in talks with drugmaker Bayer to buy its vegetable seeds business, which is valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.85 billion) including debt, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss investor Martin Ebner is in talks to buy Swiss-German United Grinding, as other bidders have dropped out of the race for the machine tool maker, two people close to the matter said.

** Atlantia has bought a 15.5 percent stake in the operator of the Channel tunnel for more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), it said on Friday, adding the deal did not change its plan to buy Spain’s Abertis.

** Infrastructure fund F2i and towers company Raiway will not extend their offer for Telecom Italia’s (TIM) broadcasting unit Persidera after it expires on Friday, three sources close to the matter said.

** The second-largest U.S. nursing home operator, HCR ManorCare, will file for Chapter 11 protection in the coming days and transfer ownership to its landlord, Quality Care Properties Inc, the latest sign of distress in the senior housing industry.

** Insurer American International Group Inc on Friday said that it has struck a deal with online travel services provider Brand Expedia Group to sell travel insurance to the company’s global customers.

** Hedge fund manager Darwin Deason filed a new lawsuit against Xerox Corp on Friday after it refused to allow him to make nominations to its board after a deadline, the latest blows in a row over its proposed merger with Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

** South Africa’s RCL Foods has completed a 123 million rand ($10 million) expansion at its pet food plant to help reduce its exposure to a poultry business hit by drought and cheap imports. ** British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has increased its stake in department store chain Debenhams to 29.7 percent and is seeking to extend its relationship with the firm to“a strategic partnership”, it said. ** Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade approved the sale of Ventos de Santo Estevao Holding, a wind energy firm, to a joint venture between Votorantim Energia and Canadian pension fund CPPIB, the federal register showed. ** Microchip Technology Inc said late on Thursday it would buy Microsemi Corp, the largest U.S. commercial supplier of military and aerospace semiconductor equipment, for about $8.35 billion. ** Nippon Life Insurance Co said it had agreed to buy an 85 percent stake in the domestic unit of U.S.-based MassMutual Financial Group for about 104.2 billion yen ($980 million) as it aims to boost its bancassurance sales. ** IGM Resins, a Dutch manufacturer of materials for coatings, inks and adhesives, has been put up for sale by its private equity owner in a potential 500 million euro ($614 million) deal, people close to the matter said. ** French energy company Total substantially raised its presence in Libya with the purchase of a 16.3 percent stake in Libya’s Waha concessions from U.S. Marathon Oil for $450 million. ** ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s largest steelmaker, said on Friday it would form a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp to bid for bankrupt steelmaker Essar Steel India Ltd. ** A Shanghai government agency has taken control of CEFC China Energy, the private firm that has agreed to buy a $9.1 billion stake in Russian oil major Rosneft, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

** A former Obama administration official on Thursday reached a deal to purchase assets of The Weinstein Company and said she will use a majority-female board to rebuild the Hollywood studio tarnished by sexual misconduct allegations. ** Italy’s Snam and Belgium’s Fluxys said they would become the only shareholders in the Interconnector UK pipeline. (Compiled by Akshara P and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)