FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 5, 2018 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds InterContinental Hotels, Bunge, Chevron, Chicago Stock Exchange, Fiat Chrysler; Updates Qualcomm)

March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** The U.S. government on Sunday ordered Qualcomm Inc to delay its March 6 shareholder meeting, a highly unusual request that will allow time for a national security review of the deal, but that also cast new doubt on Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd’s $117-billion bid for its U.S. semiconductor peer.

** Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said.

** At least two Chinese companies are preparing bids for industrial conglomerate General Electric’s remaining lighting assets in a potentially $1 billion deal, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Italian publisher GEDI said it had received a binding bid for its 30 percent stake in broadcasting company Persidera but judged it insufficient.

** France’s AXA moved to buy Bermuda-based XL Group for $15.3 billion to create what it said would be a world leader in property and casualty insurance.

** Sligro, a Dutch food retail group, said it will sell its retail arm, which includes 130 grocery stores, to privately owned supermarket Jumbo in a deal worth 400 million euros ($491 million).

** China’s Qingdao Doublestar Co Ltd said its parent had agreed to invest 646.3 billion won ($597.4 million) for a 45 percent stake in South Korea’s troubled Kumho Tire Co Inc.

** Nordic telecom group Telia said it had sold its stake in Azerbaijan mobile operator Azercell, which it co-owns with Turkcell, part of a shift to focus on its main markets in Nordic and Baltic countries.

** Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power IPO-ACPO.SE has selected JPMorgan and Citigroup to arrange the initial public offering of its shares, which could raise up to $1 billion, sources said.

** Nordic health care company Attendo said it had started to evaluate options, including a potential divestment, for its Finnish healthcare and dental care business ahead of major reforms in the sector.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) is looking to spin off auto-parts business Magneti Marelli to its shareholders via a Milan listing that will not raise money by selling new shares, four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Chevron Corp is exploring options including the sale of a minority stake in its Canadian liquefied natural gas project as it pushes ahead, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. agricultural investor Continental Grain Co plans to push Bunge Ltd to consider a potential sale, a person familiar with the matter said, after Archer Daniels Midland Co approached Bunge about a takeover.

    ** InterContinental Hotels Group is close to announcing acquisition of a luxury brand to complement its existing portfolio, its chief executive said.

    ** London-listed SOCO International said it had ended merger talks with Kuwait Energy (IPO-KEC.L) after failing to agree terms.

    ** The Chicago Stock Exchange said it formally terminated its merger agreement with a consortium led by China-based investors following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Feb. 15 decision to block the deal.

    ** Ultra Electronics said it terminated the $234 million acquisition of Sparton Corp due to anti-trust concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.

    ** Qatar Central Bank is evaluating legal, financial and technical information related to a three-way bank merger that is expected to create the country’s second largest lender, a Qatari newspaper reported.

    ** China’s Tasly Pharmaceutical Group is planning to list its biopharma unit in Hong Kong to raise about $1 billion, in what is likely to be the largest biotech float in the city this year, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

    ** Canada’s Saputo Inc said it is discussing plans to sell a milk plant in Victoria state to address concerns from Australia’s competition watchdog about its buyout of Murray Goulburn Co-operative.

    ** Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China’s Geely , has no plans to buy further stakes in carmakers after building up a holding of almost 10 percent in Germany’s Daimler, he told a German newspaper. (Compiled by Mrinalini Krothapalli and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.