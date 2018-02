LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British department store Debenhams plans to cut 320 instore management roles as part of a programme to reduce costs by 10 million pounds ($14 million) this year, it said on Thursday.

The retailer, which warned on profit in January, said it aimed to redeploy staff where possible. ($1 = 0.7207 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)