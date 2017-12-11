FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees
December 11, 2017 / 7:40 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marcato said Deckers Outdoor Corp’s board agreed to interview its nominees ahead of the annual shareholder meeting this week, a move it called a record-building exercise and to gain advantage in a contentious proxy battle between the two parties.

The hedge fund was open to making its nominees available for the interview, but only if the company was willing to reach a mutually agreeable settlement arrangement, Marcato's managing partner, Mick McGuire, said in response to a Deckers' letter, inviting the fund's nominees for interviews on Dec. 7. (bit.ly/2jysDs2) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

