Deckers agrees to interview Marcato's board nominees

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marcato said Deckers Outdoor Corp’s board agreed to interview its nominees ahead of the annual shareholder meeting this week, a move it called a record-building exercise and to gain advantage in a contentious proxy battle between the two parties.

The hedge fund was open to making its nominees available for the interview, but only if the company was willing to reach a mutually agreeable settlement arrangement, Marcato's managing partner, Mick McGuire, said in response to a Deckers' letter, inviting the fund's nominees for interviews on Dec. 7. (bit.ly/2jysDs2) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)