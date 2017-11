Nov 27 (Reuters) - UGG boots maker Deckers Outdoor Corp said it would appoint at least two new independent directors to its board, bowing to pressure from activist investor Marcato Capital Management that is looking to replace entire board.

Deckers said on Monday it is working with a executive-search firm to recruit the new board members by its shareholder meeting in 2018. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)