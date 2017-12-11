FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Marcato sets condition for Deckers interviewing its nominees
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Marcato sets condition for Deckers interviewing its nominees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background on proxy battle)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Marcato said on Monday it was open to a proposal by Deckers Outdoor Corp’s board to interview the activist investor’s nominees only if the footwear maker was willing to reach a settlement agreement ahead of a shareholder meeting this week.

The company had sent a letter seeking interviews of the hedge fund’s nominees on Dec. 7, an invitation Marcato called a “record building exercise and an effort to gain a tactical advantage in the proxy contest.”

Tensions have mounted between the two sides for months and may be resolved only at Deckers' upcoming annual meeting, on Dec. 14, when shareholders vote on board nominees. (bit.ly/2jysDs2)

Marcato, which has an 8.5 percent stake in the footwear maker, has nominated three members, down from its earlier proposal to replace the company’s entire nine-member board.

San Francisco-based Marcato has urged Deckers to sell off pieces of the company, buy back shares and overhaul executive compensation. It has criticized Deckers for what it calls a lack of urgency in putting the company onto a path to success.

Proxy advisory firms Egan Jones and Glass Lewis have extended their support to Deckers’ nominees, while Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) backed Marcato after the hedge fund reduced its nominees to three from nine. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.