Deere's fourth-quarter earnings miss Wall Street estimates

FILE PHOTO: A worker uses a John Deere tractor to spray a field of crops during a crop-eating armyworm invasion at a farm in Settlers, northern province of Limpopo, South Africa, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street’s estimates, hurt by a slowdown in demand.

For the quarter ended on Oct. 28, it reported an adjusted profit of $2.30 per share, up 46 percent but below analyst estimates of $2.45 per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it expects net income of about $3.6 billion in fiscal 2019 on sales up about 7 percent.

