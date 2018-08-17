FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 17, 2018 / 12:20 PM / in 37 minutes

Higher costs hurt as Deere's third-quarter earnings miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co on Friday reported a third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates on higher raw material and freight costs, sending shares down 4.4 percent in premarket trading.

FILE PHOTO: The leaping deer trademark logo is seen on John Deere equipment at a dealership in Taylor, Texas, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo

The Moline, Illinois-based company did not change its full-year earnings forecast, banking on replacement demand for large agricultural equipment.

Adjusted profit in the latest quarter totaled $2.59 per share, lower than the average analyst estimate of $2.75. The cost of production as a percentage of net sales increased to 77 percent from 75.2 percent in the second quarter.

“...We have continued to face cost pressures for raw materials and freight, which are being addressed through a combination of cost management and pricing actions,” said Chief Executive Officer Samuel Allen.

Total equipment sales jumped 36 percent from a year ago to $9.3 billion on strong demand for construction and forestry machines. Construction and forestry sales doubled in the quarter ended July 29 from a year ago.

At its agriculture & turf division, sales grew 18 percent, helped by higher shipment volumes and lower warranty expenses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $910.3 million, or $2.78 per share, from $641.8 million, or $1.97, a year earlier.

Shares fell to $131.35 in premarket trading from a close of $137.35 on Thursday.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Roche and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.