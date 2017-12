Nov 30 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.4 quake struck Delaware on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, rare in the U.S. Northeast, was previously reported at magnitude 5.1. It was centered 3 miles (4.8 km) from Little Creek, Delaware, and was felt in Philadelphia in the neighboring state of Pennsylvania, some 57 miles (91 km) from the epicenter.