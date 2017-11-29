FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Delek Group posts record Q3 profit on sale of Tamar stake
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 1:27 PM / a day ago

Israel's Delek Group posts record Q3 profit on sale of Tamar stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported a record profit in the third quarter boosted by the sale of a stake in the Tamar natural gas field.

Delek said on Wednesday it earned 1.02 billion shekels ($291 million) for the quarter, up from 85 million a year earlier. Delek sold a 9.25 percent stake in the Tamar project, which alone resulted in a profit of 873 million shekels.

Delek, through its subsidiary Delek Drilling, still has a 22 percent share of the Tamar field, which it said it has committed to sell off by the end of 2021.

Revenue for the quarter rose to 1.78 billion shekels from 1.55 billion.

Delek said completion of the staged sale of insurer Phoenix Holdings to the international insurance company Sirius is expected to contribute over 2.3 billion shekels in cash.

On Sunday the company said Sirius had decided to exercise its option to buy Delek’s remaining 47 percent stake in Phoenix.

Delek declared a dividend of 120 million shekels, down from 260 million shekels in the second quarter.

The company said it was continuing to negotiate with groups in Egypt “with the aim of signing significant long-term export agreements.” ($1 = 3.5010 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.