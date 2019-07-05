Amazon tells UK regulator Deliveroo investment will help consumers

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon’s investment in British online food delivery group Deliveroo would be positive for consumers, Amazon said on Friday after Britain’s competition regulator said it was considering a formal probe of the transaction.

“We believe this minority investment will enable Deliveroo to expand its services, benefiting consumers through increased choice and creating new jobs as more restaurants gain access to the service,” Amazon said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said it had served both companies with an initial enforcement order.

Amazon led a $575-million fundraising in Deliveroo in May, pitting itself against Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meal deliveries.