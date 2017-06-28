FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 11:29 AM / a month ago

Delivery Hero IPO expected to price at 25.50 eur/shr - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial public offering at the top end of its 22.00 to 25.50 euros a share range, people close to the deal said.

Investors have been told that orders below 25.50 euros a share risk missing the deal, they said.

At that price, the company would raise 996 million euros ($1.13 billion) through a stock market listing. Trading is expected to start on Friday.

$1 = 0.8793 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Robert Venes at IFR in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan

