Delaware court reverses controversial Dell buyout ruling

WILMINGTON, Del, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a lower court erred in its controversial finding last year that the 2013 buyout of computer maker Dell Inc was vastly underpriced.

The judge on the Court of Chancery abused his discretion by not giving weight to the deal price of $24.9 billion, or $13.75 per share, as evidence of the fair value of the company, the Delaware Supreme Court said. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)