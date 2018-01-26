FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 2:49 AM / 3 days ago

Dell considering strategic options including IPO - CNBC, citing DJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc is considering strategic options including a public share offering or a deal with its majority owned New York-listed unit, VMware Inc , CNBC said in a tweet, citing Dow Jones.

Dell was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours and Reuters has not independently verified the Dow Jones report.

Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell, with the help of Silver Lake, took the PC maker private in a $25 billion deal in 2013. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
