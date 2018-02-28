FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Deloitte settles claims tied to audits of failed mortgage lender -U.S. DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Deloitte & Touche has agreed to pay $149.5 million to settle potential False Claims Act liability stemming from its audits of failed mortgage lender Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

“When auditors fail to exercise their professional judgment, and make false statements that allow bad actors to remain in government programs and submit false claims to the government, there will be consequences,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler said in a statement announcing the settlement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

