FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Delta Air expects key revenue metric near upper end of forecast
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a month ago

Delta Air expects key revenue metric near upper end of forecast

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it expects a closely watched performance metric to be near the upper end of its second-quarter forecast, citing improving revenues.

Passenger unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - rose about 2.5 percent in the three months ended June, the No. 2 U.S. airline said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2sLMdj6)

The airline had forecast passenger unit revenue to increase in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent in the quarter.

Delta also raised the lower end of its operating margin forecast to 18 percent from 17 percent, while retaining the upper end at 19 percent.

The company's shares rose about 1 percent to $54.45 in early trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.