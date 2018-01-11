Delta Air Lines quarterly profit falls 8 pct

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported an 8 percent drop in its fourth-quarter profit and forecast total unit revenue, a closely watched performance metric, to increase 2.5-4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

The U.S. No. 2 carrier’s net income fell to $572 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $622 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Delta earned 96 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 8.3 percent to $10.25 billion. (Reporting by Alana Wise in New York and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby and Arun Koyyur)