Delta lifts U.S. groundstop after restoring computer systems

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it has restored all its systems after a technology issue grounded some flights that had not yet taken off, briefly disrupting travel for its passengers across the country on Tuesday evening.

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines plane is seen inside of a hangar in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“All groundstops have been lifted,” Delta said in a statement.

There are currently no cancellations following an hour-long groundstop for U.S. mainline Delta flights, while additional flight delays and impact on Wednesday morning’s schedule are expected to be minimal, Delta said.

Earlier the company issued a groundstop as its IT teams worked to address a technology issue impacting some of its systems. The Atlanta-based airline said there had been no disruption or safety issue with any of its flights in the air.

Delta did not specify what caused the problem, but said the impact was limited to the United States.

It was not clear how long the stoppage had lasted, but passengers stuck on the ground had already taken to social media to express their frustration.

“If you want to know what hell is like, it’s sitting on a plane during a world-wide airline system crash,” one customer wrote on Twitter.

Delta said it was working to accommodate customers whose travel plans had been affected.