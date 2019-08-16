World News
August 16, 2019 / 2:16 PM / in 32 minutes

Swede suspected of Copenhagen blast to be extradited to Denmark

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man detained in Sweden on suspicion of being behind an explosion near a Danish government agency is to be handed over to Denmark, Swedish radio reported.

The Malmo district court on Friday formally detained the 22-year-old Swede after Swedish police arrested him on Tuesday at the request of Denmark, the public broadcaster said.

Him and another man are suspected of having detonated a bomb outside the Danish Tax Agency on Aug. 7 that injured one person and damaged the front of the building.

The court and the prosecutor were not immediately available for comment.

The 22-year-old will remain in Swedish custody pending a possible appeal against extradition, the radio reported.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below