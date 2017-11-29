FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's central bank says risks are building up in the financial system
November 29, 2017 / 6:22 AM / a day ago

Denmark's central bank says risks are building up in the financial system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s central bank said Wednesday that several indicators suggest risks are building up in the financial system, and that a few of the country’s largest banks do not have sufficient capital to meet buffer requirements.

The largest banks and mortgage banks, including Denmark’s top lender Danske Bank, saw record high profits in the first half of 2017, which boosted optimism in the financial sector and helped increase risk appetite, the central bank said.

“Several banks are stepping on the accelerator by easing credit standards and granting loans to more vulnerable customers,” Lars Rohde, the chairman of the central bank board of governors, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

