June 22, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 2 months ago

Danish consumer confidence rose to 7.1 points in June

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to 7.1 points in June from 5.8 points in
May sending the index higher than the average in the past six
months of 6.0 point, the statistics office said on Thursday.
    Economist polled by Reuters had on average expected an index
of 6.3 points in June. 
    
                       June 2017   May 2017   FY 2016
 Consumer confidence      7.1        5.8        3.1
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus
100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0
being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100
being "much worse".
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

