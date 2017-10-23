Danish consumer confidence fell to 7.1 points in Oct

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 7.1 points in October from 7.3 points in September, the statistics office said on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the figure to rise to 7.4 percent in October. Oct 2017 Poll Sept 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 7.1 7.4 7.3 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0 being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100 being "much worse". For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)