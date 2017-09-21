FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish consumer confidence fell to 7.3 points in Sept
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 21, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a month ago

Danish consumer confidence fell to 7.3 points in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell to 7.3 points in September from 7.6 points
in August, the statistics office said on Thursday.
    
                       Sept 2017    Poll    Aug 2017   FY 2016
 Consumer confidence      7.3        8.0      7.6        3.1
   
    The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
    The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus
100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0
being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100
being "much worse".
    For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk

 (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Julie Astrid Thomsen)

