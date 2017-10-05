FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danske Bank lifts forecast for Danish 2017 GDP growth to 2.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 13 days ago

Danske Bank lifts forecast for Danish 2017 GDP growth to 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Denmark’s largest lender Danske Bank said on Thursday it now expects the country’s gross domestic product to grow by 2.4 percent this year, up from an earlier forecast of a growth of 1.9 percent.

Danske also lifted its forecast for 2018 GDP growth to 2.0 percent from a previous estimate of 1.7 percent.

While Denmark’s central bank has warned about overheating, Danske said it was not that concerned at the moment.

“The lack of qualified labour is a genuine problem, but the outlook is for the labour market to grow in the coming years, which hopefully means the upswing can continue without too many problems in the way of bottlenecks,” the bank said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jussi Rosendahl)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.