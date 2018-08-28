FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark should debate its EU opt-outs says Prime Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark should have a debate about its four opt-outs from the European Union, its prime minister said on Tuesday, adding that there would be no referendum about them in the current term, which could run until the autumn next year.

Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

“I fully respect that we have these opt-outs and they can only be changed by the people of Denmark. I’m not calling for a referendum, but I’m asking for a debate,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen said at a press meeting in Copenhagen.

Denmark opted out of EU policies in relation to security and defence, citizenship, police and justice, and the common euro currency after a referendum in 1992.

Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens

