Denmark's new Social Democratic prime minister names government

Jeppe Kofod, leading candidate from The Danish Social Democrats for the European Parliament elections 2019 during the election party at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 26, 2019. Ritzau Scanpix/Lisolette Sabroe/ via REUTERS/Files

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s new Social Democratic prime minister on Thursday presented her team of 20 ministers which includes former member of the European Parliament Jeppe Kofod as foreign minister and Nikolaj Wammen as finance minister.

Kofod has headed the Special Committee on Tax Crimes, Tax Evasion and Tax Avoidance in the parliament and been a vocal critic of a major money laundering scandal at Danish lender Danske Bank.

Denmark will become the third Nordic country this year to form a leftist government after Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen agreed terms for a one-party minority government earlier this week.