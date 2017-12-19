FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland repays $476 mln bailout loan to Denmark well ahead of schedule
December 19, 2017 / 10:03 AM / a day ago

Ireland repays $476 mln bailout loan to Denmark well ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ireland repaid Denmark a 3 billion Danish crown ($476 million) loan, extended under an EU/IMF bailout, four years ahead of schedule, the Danish ministry of finance said on Tuesday.

The loan was part of a larger EU and IMF loan package delivered to Ireland in 2010 after the country was hit hard by a banking collapse in 2008.

It was due to be paid back between 2019 and 2021, but was repaid in full after the Irish economy recovered faster than expected. ($1 = 6.3058 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Susan Fenton)

