Danish October retail sales index down 1.8 pct

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Danish retail sales index fell 1.8 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in October from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. Oct 2017 Sep 2017 Pct. change yr/yr -1.8 +3.0** Pct. change mth/mth -1.1 +0.7*** ** Revised from an initial figure of +1.7 percent. *** Revised from an initial figure of +0.8 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)