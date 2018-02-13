Danish Queen's husband moved from hospital to spend "final time" at castle -Royal House

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, has been transferred from a Copenhagen hospital to Fredensborg Castle north of the city, where he wants to spend “his final time”, the Royal House said in a statement on Tuesday.

His condition remained serious, the statement said.

The 83-year-old French-born prince was diagnosed with a benign tumour two weeks ago. He had been hospitalised following an illness that began during a private trip to Egypt.

His oldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, a member of the International Olympic Committee, returned home from the Winter Olympics in South Korea last week to be with Prince Henrik after his condition “seriously worsened”.