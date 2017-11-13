FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Turkey's Atlasglobal says flights out of Copenhagen back to normal -statement
November 13, 2017 / 3:24 PM / in 18 hours

REFILE-Turkey's Atlasglobal says flights out of Copenhagen back to normal -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in 3rd paragraph)

ISTANBUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Turkish airline Atlasglobal on Monday said flights out of Copenhagen had resumed as normal, after security checks found “nothing negative” following a threat to its planes.

“After receiving notice concerning the Atlasglobal flights in Copenhagen Airport, security units were contacted,” Atlasglobal said in a statement.

“Necessary security measures were taken, and security units conducted necessary inspections. Nothing negative was encountered. We would like to inform the public that our flight operations in Copenhagen are back to their routine course,” it said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

