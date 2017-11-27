FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17-year-old Danish girl jailed for planning bomb attacks on schools
November 27, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 days ago

17-year-old Danish girl jailed for planning bomb attacks on schools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A 17-year-old Danish girl who offered to fight for Islamic State was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison by the Danish high court for planning bomb attacks on two schools, one of them Jewish.

The high court on Friday found the girl - who was 15 years old at the time - guilty of the offences, upholding an earlier district court ruling.

The district court had initially sentenced her to six years in jail.

The prosecutor had called for her to sentenced to preventive detention indefinitely.

The girl was arrested at her home in January last year and charged with planning the attacks after acquiring chemicals for making bombs.

Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Richard Balmforth

