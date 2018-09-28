Danish police operation temporarily shuts major bridges, ferries to Sweden and Germany

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police temporarily shut two major bridges to traffic, Copenhagen’s main railway station and ferry services from Denmark to Sweden and Germany on Friday, in what a Swedish newspaper said was an operation linked to a kidnapping.

The police said on Twitter they were preparing to reopen the Oresund Bridge, which links Denmark and Sweden, and the railway station after the operation.

Denmark’s railway operator said on Twitter it could move trains to and from the island of Zealand again.

The police gave no explanation for the temporary closures but Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, quoting unnamed sources, said police were searching for a Volvo registered in Sweden in connection with a kidnapping.

The Danish armed forces also took part in the operation, a spokesman told Reuters, declining to give further comment.