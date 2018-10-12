FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Denmark extends controls on German border due to terrorism threat

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish government is extending temporary controls on its border with Germany for six months to help counter the threat of terrorism, it said on Friday.

Under normal circumstances there are no controls on the border as both countries are party to the Schengen agreement that allows free movement between them.

Denmark imposed the controls - in practice amounting to an increased police presence and more frequent police checks - as an emergency measure in 2016.

The measure will be extended from Nov 12, Minister for Immigration and Integration Inger Stojberg said.

“There is still a serious terror threat against Denmark and a substantial pressure on Europe’s outer borders,” she said in a statement.

Reporting by Emil Gjerding Nielson; editing by John Stonestreet


