Danish inventor rescued as his submarine sinks

COPENHAGEN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A Danish inventor was rescued on Friday in a navy operation when his submarine, one of the world's largest privately built, sank in Koge Bay, south of Copenhagen.

Peter Madsen was picked up from the water and safely taken to the shore; his 17-metre long submarine then sank, a Danish defence spokesman told Reuters.

Another person, a Swedish journalist, was onboard the submarine earlier but according to Madsen she had been dropped off in Copenhagen on Thursday night, said the spokesman.

"He has told us he was the only one onboard ... We have called off the search," the spokesman added. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Andrew Bolton)