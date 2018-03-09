FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2018 / 3:16 AM / a day ago

Japan auto parts giant Denso raises stake in chip maker Renesas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts supplier Denso Corp said on Friday it has agreed to acquire an additional 4.5 percent stake in chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp, as carmakers accelerate development of self-driving vehicles and other technologies.

Denso is acquiring the stake from Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), a state-backed fund that owns 50.1 percent in the chip maker, INCJ said in a statement.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but the transaction is worth about 85 billion yen ($796.9 million) based on the current share price.

As a result of the deal, Denso’s stake in Renesas will rise to 5 percent.

In a statement, Denso said it is “essential to further enhance collaboration with semiconductor manufacturers that have profound experience and expertise” to develop vehicle control systems in automated driving and other new fields. ($1 = 106.6600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.