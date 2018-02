WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it has filed a complaint against the three largest U.S. dental supply companies, saying they had broken antitrust law.

The FTC said that Benco Dental Supply, Henry Schein Inc and Patterson Companies had conspired to refuse to serve or give discounts to dental buying groups. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas)