May 27, 2020 / 7:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Dentsu pulls earnings guidance due to coronavirus

Dentsu's logo is seen at its head office building in Tokyo Japan, August 9, 2019. Picture taken on August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s largest advertising agency, Dentsu Group Inc (4324.T), said on Wednesday it is withdrawing earnings guidance for the year ending December as the coronavirus outbreak hammers client spending.

Dentsu reported a 166% jump in operating profit in the January-March quarter to 24.7 billion yen ($230 million), compared with a year earlier.

However, it described the business environment as “severe”, adding that the April-June quarter is expected to be the weakest of the year.

Last year, Dentsu reported its first annual operating loss in its more-than-100-year history.

