3 days ago
Macy's quarterly comparable sales top estimates
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 days ago

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator Macy's Inc joined rival Kohl's Corp in reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly comparable sales.

Sales at Macy's stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, fell 2.5 percent.

However, this came in better than the 3 percent drop expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix,

Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders rose to $116 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $11 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded impairment charges of $249 million in the year-earlier period.

Net sales fell 5.4 percent to $5.55 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,

