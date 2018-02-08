UPDATE 1-Dermapharm IPO could raise $462 million

* Dermapharm prices IPO at 28 euros per share

* Total proceeds seen at 377 mln eur

* Gross proceeds for Dermapharm would be 108 mln eur (Adds final pricing, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dermapharm shares are being placed at 28 euros ($34.33) apiece in the German drugmaker’s initial public offer (IPO), at the middle of an indicative price range of 26 to 30 euros, the company said on Thursday.

It said the flotation would raise about 377 million euros ($462 million) if the greenshoe option, allowing the sale of more shares than originally planned, was fully exercised.

Dermapharm stock is due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday, making it Germany’s first flotation in 2018, which is expected to be a blockbuster year for IPOs.

Of the proceeds, about 108 million euros would be attributable to Dermapharm, the group said. Dermapharm, which makes generic drugs, cosmetics, dietary products and medical devices, has said it would float around a 25 percent stake.

Its offering will comprise a total of 13.46 million shares, of which 3.84 million will be new shares from a capital increase and 9.62 million from the holdings of the selling shareholders.

In addition, up to 1.76 million shares from the family have been earmarked for over-allotments.

Dermapharm plans to use proceeds from its IPO to set up a new manufacturing site in Austria and partially refinance a bridge loan among other uses.

Berenberg is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner and ODDO BHF as Co-Lead Manager for the offering.

Other flotations expected in the coming months include Siemens Healthineers unit, which sources have said is expected to list in March, with brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse and Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS hot on its heels.

World stock markets reached all-time highs last month, with the combination of solid global growth and low inflation powering the appetite for risk. But they have nose-dived over the past week amid concerns about a bond market sell-off and rising inflation. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)