January 17, 2018 / 3:40 PM / a day ago

Mazda vows to stay independent despite deeper ties with Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mazda Motor Corp on Wednesday said that while it is deepening its development and production partnership with Toyota Motor Corp , the small automaker would remain a company independent from its much bigger rival.

Mazda and Toyota last week said they will build a $1.6 billion joint assembly plant in Alabama, and the two companies are working together to develop electric cars, automated driving systems and connected vehicles.

“Despite this technology partnership, Mazda intends to remain an independent company,” Masahiro Moro, president and CEO of Mazda’s North American operations, said at an auto industry conference in Detroit.

“We are driven to make cars and SUVs our way, focussing on making driving better.”

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Nick Carey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

