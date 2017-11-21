FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche's Asia Pacific head of global transaction banking to leave -sources
November 21, 2017 / 7:31 AM / Updated a day ago

MOVES-Deutsche's Asia Pacific head of global transaction banking to leave -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s Asia Pacific head of global transaction banking is leaving after a six-year stint with the lender, according to two persons with knowledge of the matter and an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Robins joined Deutsche Bank in 2011 from JPMorgan where she was the vice chairman for treasury and security services for JPMorgan China. Her international career spans over 30 years, working across Europe, United States and Asia.

Deutsche has named interim co-heads for the regional global transaction banking business as it works to find a replacement for Robins’ role, said the memo to internal staff.

Deutsche confirmed the content of the memo, adding the bank was committed to boosting growth in Asia. Robins could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment.

In Asia, foreign banks, including Deutsche and HSBC, have been sharpening their focus on transaction banking, the workaday business of financing trade, managing cash and facilitating payments, at a time of growing intra-regional trade.

Deutsche has combined its divisions for markets, corporate finance and global transaction banking into a single corporate and investment bank, as part of a broader restructuring of Germany’s biggest lender. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

