a month ago
Deutsche Bank said to lose as much as $60 mln over derivative trade- Bloomberg
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 7:28 PM / a month ago

Deutsche Bank said to lose as much as $60 mln over derivative trade- Bloomberg

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The trade used derivative products tied to U.S. inflation and Germany's largest bank is examining whether its traders breached risk limits on the deal, Bloomberg also reported. bloom.bg/2se2XDX

Deutsche Bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Deutsche Bank settled a lawsuit for $170 million earlier this month that claimed that the bank had conspired with other banks to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate and related derivatives. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.