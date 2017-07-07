MOVES-Harding leaves HSBC for Deutsche Bank insurance role

LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Chris Harding as a director in its capital market financing & solutions group, covering European insurance companies, according to market sources.

Harding joins the German bank this month from HSBC, where he worked since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will report to Jonathan Gold, co-head of FIG origination for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He previously worked in insurance solutions at Nomura.

His appointment was confirmed by a Deutsche Bank spokesperson. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)