Santander in exclusive talks to buy Deutsche's Polish assets-sources
November 17, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 2 days ago

Santander in exclusive talks to buy Deutsche's Polish assets-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander has entered exclusive talks to buy the bulk of Deutsche Bank’s business in Poland in a bid to strengthen its position in the highly competitive market, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two banks are planning to sign a deal before year-end, ideally before Christmas, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank and Santander declined to comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Paul Day, Jesus Aguado Gonzalez and Angus Berwick in Madrid; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

