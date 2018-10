BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has named Stefan Hoops to replace John Gibbons as chief of its Global Transaction Banking business division, the company said on Thursday, confirming a newspaper report.

FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted next to the Deutsche Bank's logo prior to the bank's annual meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

German business daily Handelsblatt had earlier cited an internal document as saying that Gibbons was leaving the company to take a position outside the banking sector.