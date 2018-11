Police walks in front of Deutsche Bank headquarters as roughly 170 criminal police officers, prosecutors and tax inspectors searched Deutsche Bank offices in and around Frankfurt, Germany, November 29, 2018, on money laundering allegations, the public prosecutor said in a statement. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A police raid of Deutsche Bank is continuing on Friday for a second day over money laundering allegations linked to the “Panama Papers”, a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. On Thursday the bank said the lender was cooperating with investigators.